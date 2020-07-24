Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Runway exercises tests AFRS response

Gibraltar Defence Police take part in AFRS Exercise at the west side of Gibraltar Runway.

By Chronicle Staff
24th July 2020

A training exercise to test the Airfield Fire and Rescue Service’s ability to respond to an incident on the runway took place at the western end of the runway yesterday morning.

Personnel from the AFRS, Air Traffic Control and Gibraltar Defence Police all took place.

A statement from the MOD said there is a mandated requirement for airfields in close proximity to sea to ensure that specialist rescue and fire-fighting equipment and services appropriate to the hazard is readily available.

“In this respect the Gibraltar airfield, as one the component parts of its emergency planning process, maintains various elements and resources to provide for and coordinate such a response,” the statement said.

To test just one of these sea response elements, the training exercise was held to test the capability of deploying some of these resources within 1000 metres off the runway.

This is a routine training event and is to ensure that plans are rehearsed, updated and relevant to the nature of such incidents.

Yesterday’s training event focused on testing the collaboration and communication between ATC, AFRS and GDP during the activation of just one section of the Aerodrome Emergency Response plan.

The exercise was limited to the western end of the runway and demonstrated the various agencies response to an aircraft accident at sea and the deployment of the aerodrome’s offshore rescue capability.

Most Read

Local News

Covid-19 will change Gibraltar’s mainstay tourism audience

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Four active Covid-19 cases on the Rock

Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain's coronavirus rate triples in three weeks after lockdown easing

Wed 22nd Jul, 2020

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC approves North Gorge eco-scheme

24th July 2020

Local News
Ceuta-based company plans helicopter link from Gib to Malaga airport

24th July 2020

Local News
Picardo and Spain’s Foreign Minister discuss Rock’s post-Brexit future

23rd July 2020

Local News
PP says meeting was ‘historic error’

23rd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020