Runway exercises tests AFRS response

A training exercise to test the Airfield Fire and Rescue Service’s ability to respond to an incident on the runway took place at the western end of the runway yesterday morning.

Personnel from the AFRS, Air Traffic Control and Gibraltar Defence Police all took place.

A statement from the MOD said there is a mandated requirement for airfields in close proximity to sea to ensure that specialist rescue and fire-fighting equipment and services appropriate to the hazard is readily available.

“In this respect the Gibraltar airfield, as one the component parts of its emergency planning process, maintains various elements and resources to provide for and coordinate such a response,” the statement said.

To test just one of these sea response elements, the training exercise was held to test the capability of deploying some of these resources within 1000 metres off the runway.

This is a routine training event and is to ensure that plans are rehearsed, updated and relevant to the nature of such incidents.

Yesterday’s training event focused on testing the collaboration and communication between ATC, AFRS and GDP during the activation of just one section of the Aerodrome Emergency Response plan.

The exercise was limited to the western end of the runway and demonstrated the various agencies response to an aircraft accident at sea and the deployment of the aerodrome’s offshore rescue capability.