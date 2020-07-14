Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
14th July 2020

A Russian Navy Kilo-class submarine was photographed yesterday morning as it sailed on the surface through the Strait of Gibraltar.

The submarine moved through the strait from the Mediterranean into the Atlantic, and was shadowed by the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron’s HMS Scimitar while it sailed past the Rock.

Ship spotters in Gibraltar identified it as a diesel electric submarine of the type operated by the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

Although there was no confirmation of the vessel’s identity, there were reports earlier this month that the Kilo-class Rostov-on-Don had transited the Bosporus from the Black Sea into the Mediterranean. According to those reports, Russia said the submarine was due to undergo repairs.

However, ship spotters who closely monitor military movements at either end of the Mediterranean speculated too that the submarine could be the Krasnodar.

The submarine was escorted through the Strait of Gibraltar by the Russian Navy tug Sergey Balk.

The movements of Russian submarines in the Mediterranean are monitored closely by NATO, amid concerns Russia is seeking to establish a permanent underwater presence in the region.

