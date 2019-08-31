Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close
A local newsagent that has sold newspapers, books, and stationary to generations of Gibraltarians since 1923 will close its doors to the public on Friday. After 96 years, L.Sacarello in 96 Main Street will no longer sell local and British newspapers and magazines as the company undergoes a transformation. Craig Sacarello, managing director of L.Sacarello...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here