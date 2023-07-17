Sacramento says championing equality is policy ‘cornerstone’ for GSLP/Liberals
During her budget speech, Minister for Justice and Equality Samantha Sacramento underscored equality as a “cornerstone” for the Government that had driven awareness of domestic abuse and introduced new legislation in that area, while championing LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, and disability rights through a multi-agency approach. Ms Sacramento told Parliament that domestic abuse is “a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here