Safer access to St Martin’s School

A new and safer way for parents of St Martin’s School students to drop off their children has been set up from this week.

Organised by the departments of Education and Transport the set up allows pupils to be dropped off within the underground car park and greeted in-front of the lift by a member of staff before going up to class.

These arrangements were communicated to parents before the end of last term and those who need to drop off their children were given a fob to enter the underground garage.

Pupils were also prepared last term using social stories so they were aware and ready for the improved and safer drop off setup.

“This has served to de-congest the access road off Queensway, so benefitting families dropping off children at the other schools in the Wessex Campus. This in turn has allowed an extension to the east-west pop-up cycle lane,” said a statement from the Government.

The feedback from both parents and staff has been very positive and the new arrangements have proven to be a success, the Government statement added.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, noted that the new access arrangements have worked very well.

“I was on site this morning to see this for myself, and I’m really pleased with the result. I was also happy to see that the majority of children going to Bishop Fitzgerald and Governor’s Meadow, who live within the local catchment area, are walking to school, which is of course the preferred way whenever possible,” he said.