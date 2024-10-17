Salmonella outbreak declared by Public Health who reminds the community of the importance of food and hand hygiene

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, has declared an outbreak of Salmonella due to an increase in cases being detected of the food poisoning that has resulted in two individuals being hospitalised.

Public Health Gibraltar, the GHA and the Environmental Agency are working closely together to try and identify the source of this outbreak, said a statement from the GHA.

“We would like to remind the community of the importance of maintaining good food hygiene and hand hygiene practices,” said the statement.

“These measures play a crucial role in preventing foodborne illnesses, such as Salmonella, which can be spread through contaminated food, water, or contact with infected animals.”

While most people recover from foodborne illnesses without the need for medical treatment, proper hygiene can significantly reduce the risk of infection, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with weakened immune systems, the GHA added.

Common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and fever.

Public Health has encouraged the community to follow key practices, which are:

1. Wash hands frequently – Always wash your hands with soap and water before preparing or eating food, after using the toilet, and after handling raw meat, poultry, or eggs.

2. Cook food thoroughly – Ensure that all food, particularly meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood is cooked to the correct temperature to kill harmful bacteria.

3. Avoid cross-contamination – Keep raw and cooked foods separate, use different utensils for handling raw meat, and regularly clean kitchen surfaces and equipment.

4. Store food safely – Refrigerate perishable foods promptly and avoid leaving food at room temperature for extended periods.

5. Stay informed – Be aware of food safety guidelines and recalls related to foodborne illnesses.

“By practicing these simple steps, we can help prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses and protect our community,” said the statement.

For more detailed information on Salmonella see the GHA-Public Health website or if concerned about symptoms, call 111 for advice.

“Please can I remind everyone, especially if you are cooking for vulnerable individuals or the young or the elderly, to try and follow good food hygiene measures,” the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter added.