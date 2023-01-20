Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Salvors start removing cargo from OS 35 wreck

By Chronicle Staff
20th January 2023

Salvors working on the wreck of the OS 35 have started to remove the vessel’s cargo.

Earlier this week they opened the hatch on cargo hold three and on Friday they began to lift out its contents.

The OS 35 was carrying a cargo of 30,000 tonnes of steel rebars when it was grounded last year off Catalan Bay after sustaining damage in a collision.

Separately, the Captain of the Port received confirmation that the tug Koole 31 towing barge K10030 had successfully departed from Brest on Friday morning and are expected to arrive in Gibraltar before the end of the month, weather permitting.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said: “Today’s developments represent important progress towards the removal of the wreck and its contents.”

