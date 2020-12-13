Sangita Martinez awarded Best Overall Winner in Christmas Flower Show
Sangita Martinez was awarded two prizes of Best Overall Winner award and best Wreath/Swag in annual Christmas Flower Show. The Show was judged by Education Officer at the Botanical Gardens Shawna Jones and the awards were presented by Governor Sir David Steel. This year’s Christmas Flower Show held by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society saw 52...
