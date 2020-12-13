Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Sangita Martinez awarded Best Overall Winner in Christmas Flower Show

Johnny Bugeja

By Matthew Ramirez
13th December 2020

Sangita Martinez was awarded two prizes of Best Overall Winner award and best Wreath/Swag in annual Christmas Flower Show. The Show was judged by Education Officer at the Botanical Gardens Shawna Jones and the awards were presented by Governor Sir David Steel. This year’s Christmas Flower Show held by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society saw 52...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

For ERS, Covid-19 vaccine opens up challenges and opportunities

Sat 12th Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Paperback edition of ‘Himalaya’ book launched

13th December 2020

Sports
Bavaria Hawks Pink women’s 9-a-side hockey champions (incl. Image gallery)

12th December 2020

Sports
Europa ladies clinch third spot in first season (incl. Image gallery)

12th December 2020

Sports
The yellows signal their intent with three points against Lincoln Red Imps

11th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020