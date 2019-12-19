Santa’s grotto raises over £2,200 for Wobbles Children’s Charity

Santa’s Grotto and Christmas events at Ocean Village recently raised over £2,200 for Wobbles Children’s Charity.

Ocean Village was transformed into a waterfront wonderland, with a host of Disney characters entertaining crowds of excited children and their families.

The festive season opened with the ‘Christmas Lights Switch On’ which took place on November 26, with people joining in a Disney Singalong Street Party.

“Wobbles was thrilled to be chosen by Ocean Village as the beneficiary of their ‘Christmas Lights Switch On’ and Santa’s Grotto experience,”

Founder of Wobbles Frankie Hatton said.

“As a children’s charity, seeing the children arriving in their droves for just over a week to meet Santa and the other Disney characters was a really worthwhile and rewarding experience for us.”

“Wobbles would like to thank Ocean Village, all the sponsors and all the businesses along the promenade. Special thanks must go to Emilia Hazell-Smith, who worked laboriously creating and organising this fantastic Christmas festival.”

“All I can do is guarantee that every penny raised will be used to make the children of Gibraltar happier and loved. Wobbles are very grateful, and we really do believe in the magic of Christmas, and we saw that on every child’s face. Thank you to everyone involved.”

Stylos Dance Studios performed during the event and the Stagecoach Gibraltar choir took centre stage where they sang their hearts out as the Christmas lights lit up the promenade.

“We are thrilled with the amount that we have raised for Wobbles Children’s Charity during this Christmas period,” said Emilia Hazell-Smith, Marketing and Events at Ocean Village.

“We couldn’t have pulled off such a successful event without the help and generosity of the volunteers and sponsors O’Reilly’s, OV Express and Morrisons. This year was the most wonderful Christmas yet and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the following years.”