Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Santa’s grotto raises over £2,200 for Wobbles Children’s Charity

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2019

Santa’s Grotto and Christmas events at Ocean Village recently raised over £2,200 for Wobbles Children’s Charity.

Ocean Village was transformed into a waterfront wonderland, with a host of Disney characters entertaining crowds of excited children and their families.

The festive season opened with the ‘Christmas Lights Switch On’ which took place on November 26, with people joining in a Disney Singalong Street Party.

“Wobbles was thrilled to be chosen by Ocean Village as the beneficiary of their ‘Christmas Lights Switch On’ and Santa’s Grotto experience,”
Founder of Wobbles Frankie Hatton said.

“As a children’s charity, seeing the children arriving in their droves for just over a week to meet Santa and the other Disney characters was a really worthwhile and rewarding experience for us.”

“Wobbles would like to thank Ocean Village, all the sponsors and all the businesses along the promenade. Special thanks must go to Emilia Hazell-Smith, who worked laboriously creating and organising this fantastic Christmas festival.”

“All I can do is guarantee that every penny raised will be used to make the children of Gibraltar happier and loved. Wobbles are very grateful, and we really do believe in the magic of Christmas, and we saw that on every child’s face. Thank you to everyone involved.”

Stylos Dance Studios performed during the event and the Stagecoach Gibraltar choir took centre stage where they sang their hearts out as the Christmas lights lit up the promenade.

“We are thrilled with the amount that we have raised for Wobbles Children’s Charity during this Christmas period,” said Emilia Hazell-Smith, Marketing and Events at Ocean Village.

“We couldn’t have pulled off such a successful event without the help and generosity of the volunteers and sponsors O’Reilly’s, OV Express and Morrisons. This year was the most wonderful Christmas yet and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the following years.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government files criminal complaint against Spain's far right party Vox for inciting hatred against Gibraltar

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

Local News

Housing Dept investigates 24 cases of ‘unlawful occupation’ of rental homes

Wed 18th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt dismisses lottery rumours

Thu 19th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spanish ‘Lord of the Port’ arrested for smuggling drugs

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mount Alvernia residents celebrate Christmas and unveil

19th December 2019

Local News
Gibraltar-based Lottoland donates over £10,000 to Hogar Betania

19th December 2019

Local News
Govt dismisses lottery rumours

19th December 2019

Local News
Gibair says human error lay behind baggage mix-up on easyJet flights

18th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019