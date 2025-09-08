Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Santos addresses Prior Park School students on the importance of National Day

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2025

Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, recently spoke to students of Prior Park School on the subject of National Day.

He was asked to speak about the purpose and importance of National Day during assembly. He explained how National Day came to exist, with the date of the first National Day September 10, 1992 being the 25th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum.

He explained what self-determination meant, it’s relevance to Gibraltar and why it is important that Gibraltarians continue to mark the day.

He also answered questions from staff and students, explaining his own experiences of National Day and how they have changed.

“My thanks to Deputy Head Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens and the staff at Prior Park School for extending this invitation and making me feel so welcome at their school. It was personally fulfilling to speak about National Day to the younger generation,” said Mr Santos.

“I was fifteen in 1992 when the first National Day was celebrated, and I must admit I was not fully aware what the celebrations were about.”

“It was only in subsequent years that I truly understood the importance of the day and how imperative it is to continue educating young people on what the day means.”

“I would encourage all Gibraltarians to come together this week, dress in our national colours and show the world what we stand for.”

