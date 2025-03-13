Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

Santos at United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2025

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, has attended the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

CSW is the principal global intergovernmental entity exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality, and the rights and the empowerment of women. CSW is the largest and leading annual conference on women’s issues and the event sees representation from all regions of the world.

During the Commission’s annual two-week session, representatives of UN Member States, civil society organizations and UN entities gathered at UN headquarters in New York. This year’s CSW theme was ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment’ and the focus was a review of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the key global policy document on gender equality. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration.

Mr Santos was in New York with the UK delegation of MPs and was joined by Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism April Smart-Devincenzi, and Policy Development Officer at the Ministry of Equality Marlene Dalli.

A full programme of meetings and activities was scheduled as part of the trip, with Mr Santos taking the opportunity to meet with Seema Malhotra MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Education.

