Santos confirms new easyJet route from Birmingham to Gibraltar

easyJet has announced the launch of a new route from Birmingham to Gibraltar, which will operate twice weekly year-round from June 2025 on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are delighted that Gibraltar is the latest destination to join our Birmingham network, providing travellers in the Midlands with a new and unique twice-weekly connection throughout the year, and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard from next summer,” said Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager.

According to a statement from the Government seats available at easyJet.com and via the app from just £26.99*.

The Birmingham Airport (BHX) service will complement existing easyJet routes to Gibraltar next summer, from Bristol Airport, London Gatwick Airport and Manchester Airport, with a total of 13 weekly routes.

Commenting on the announcement, the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos said that Gibraltar provides a unique offering as a destination.

“So we are really pleased to be able to announce this new route today. The Birmingham route had previously operated successfully for many years, and we are excited to see its return via easyJet who have proved their ongoing commitment to Gibraltar,” he said.

“We are confident that both visitors to Gibraltar as well as the local community will benefit from this additional flight to the Midlands, and we look forward to continued shared success with easyJet in the future."

The airline has seen an expansion of routes on its summer 2025 programme together with its growing tour operation arm, easyJet holidays, which has also expanded its programme into Gibraltar.