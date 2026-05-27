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Wed 27th May, 2026

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Local News

Santos hosts networking breakfast at Gibraltar House in London

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2026

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, hosted a networking breakfast at Gibraltar House in London aimed at strengthening creative and literary partnerships.

The event was organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture and brought together creatives living and working across the city in a range of artistic and cultural fields.

It formed part of the Ministry’s work to strengthen international cultural connections, encourage collaboration and engage with members of the creative community abroad.

The breakfast provided an opportunity for artists, writers, dancers, cultural practitioners and other creatives to connect, exchange ideas and discuss future collaboration.

Attendees represented different sectors within the creative industries in Gibraltar and the UK.

During the visit, Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival Director Seamus Byrne also held meetings with contacts and stakeholders from the YMU Group.

The group has supported previous festival prelude events featuring David Walliams and Sir Mo Farah.

Discussions focused on further partnerships, strengthening networks and exploring opportunities to support Gibraltar’s future literary and cultural programming.

Mr Santos said: “It is a source of great pride to meet with Gibraltarian creatives making their mark internationally. Our Government is committed to ensure everyone has the chance to continue studies in their fields, including the Arts.”

“Speaking to those working in these areas in London has been incredibly exciting and shows our investment in them has been worthwhile.”

“The meetings held by Seamus Byrne have been very positive and we hope to release further news of collaborative opportunities for our Literary Festival soon”.

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