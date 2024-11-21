Santos meets UK disabilities minister to discuss ratification of UN Disability Convention for Gib

Minister Christian Santos met UK Minister for Disabilities, Sir Stephen Timms, to discuss extending and ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to Gibraltar, with ongoing collaboration between Gibraltar's Supported Needs and Disability Manager and the UK Disability Unit.

The two met at the Houses of Parliament in London.

Also present at the meeting were Stephanie Harvey from the Disability Unit, Cabinet Office UK, and the Government of Gibraltar’s Supported Needs and Disability Manager Jenny Victory.

Ms Harvey has been assigned to ensure that the Disability Unit are progressing on the matter and will liaise directly with Ms Victory to provide regular updates.

“As Minister for Equality this meeting with Sir Stephen Timms was incredibly important. The Convention is intended to reaffirm that all persons with all types of disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms,” said Mr Santos.

“It also identifies where adaptations have to be made for persons with disabilities to effectively exercise their rights. I am very pleased the SNDO will be working directly with the Disability Unit who will advise and direct on best practices for Gibraltar in relation to the Convention.”