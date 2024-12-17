Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Santos presents PATHS certificates

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2024

Minister for Equality and Employment, Christian Santos, presented Professional Advancement through Holistic Skills (PATHS) certificates to users enrolled in the pilot scheme launched for people under the Supported Employment Programme.

Since the launch of PATHS in April, 40 people have signed up and 17 were presented with certificates on completion of courses which centred around generic employability skills applicable to most job environments.

These included Microsoft skills, CV writing, interview skills, customer service skills, money management and dispute resolution.

PATHS is tailored to the individual to offer them a personalised learning experience.

Mr Santos thanked collaborators from across Government Departments, the Digital Skills Academy, EdYOUcation and Clubhouse.

“I am extremely proud of PATHS programme for giving users the confidence and skills to boost their employability and well-being,” he said.

“I want to thank the Barzilai Foundation for their support and sponsorship of the programme, which will allow my Ministry to help create opportunities for people to reach their full potential and in turn create a more inclusive workforce.”

