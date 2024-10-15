Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Santos visits PATHS session run by EdYOUcation

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2024

The Minister with responsibility for Training, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, visited a PATHS session run by Clare Francis from ‘EdYOUcation’. 

Ms Francis has already delivered a first package of workshops under PATHS, the Professional Advancement through Holistic Skills.  

This ongoing second package includes workshops on Mind-Mapping, Assistive Technology and Techniques into Practice.  

Mr Santos visited the attendees taking part in Using Media and Other Memory Techniques workshop. 

Some 10 candidates from PATHS have been regularly attending these sessions which form part of a commitment to create opportunities though personalised training and holistic support, and boost employability, confidence and overall well-being among its participants. 

“I was pleased to attend this session and see the participants engaging with Clare and the course content,” Mr Santos said. 

“This is part of my commitment to empower and upskill individuals, and offer tailored support to help people overcome obstacles and thrive in the workplace.” 

Most Read

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Paola Hewitt donates 52 handcrafted blankets to elderly residents in memory of late mother

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Local News

Tit-for-tat immigration controls cause rush hour border chaos

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bluefin Tuna seasons closes

15th October 2024

Local News
Christmas Wonderland set for late November

15th October 2024

Local News
Five applicants begin insurance work placements

15th October 2024

Local News
Man denies child sexual abuse

15th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024