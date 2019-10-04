Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Scale Model Society competition next week

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th October 2019

The Gibraltar Scale Model Society has announced its second annual competition to be held next week.

Last year’s event saw entries based on various scenes from World War II, fictional sci-fi films and even Gibraltar.

The competition will be held from October 8 to 12 with competition entries being accepted on the first two days.

This year the event will be held again in the Gustavo Bacarisa Gallery, Casemates, and will be a learning experience for all those involved.

Collectively the members of the society agreed that the best way to improve their skills was to learn from others at competition level.

“We are a small society intending to grow in leaps and bounds using our experience and enthusiasm for a hobby we have enjoyed being part of for years,” the society said in a statement.

“We have come together from different backgrounds and want to show everyone what can be done with patience for this art form.”

The society believes that if anyone wants to learn about anything they just need to ask the various members.

“It’s the reason why we created the Society,” said the statement.

Primarily this year’s competition is aimed at local artists, but as the society is a branch of the international Plastic Model Society, it has opened an invitation to IPMS members from all around the world to register into the competition.

On Thursday October 10, the society will be hosting master artist Peter De Haan, who will be providing an exhibition on building and painting models.

Mr De Haan will also act as one of the judges.

There will be a total of 11 categories, and once again the GSMS is holding a special themed award ‘Gibraltar during the war’.

Regular entry fee is £5, however entry society members and for IPMS members entry has been capped at a discounted £3, which includes the registration of one model in the competition, additional models are charged at a rate of £2 each.

For non-members the cost is £3 for each additional model entered.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain liaising closely after ‘regrettable accident’ off eastern beach, Spanish minister says

Thu 3rd Oct, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The 15th annual Clean Up The World campaign led by the ESG was held last weekend on the Rock.

4th October 2019

Features
Gibraltar to hold ‘Rosary round the Rock’ event

4th October 2019

Features
As grand designs turns 20, Kevin McCloud shares his favourite simple builds

4th October 2019

Features
Scale Model Society competition next week

4th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019