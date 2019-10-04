Scale Model Society competition next week

The Gibraltar Scale Model Society has announced its second annual competition to be held next week.

Last year’s event saw entries based on various scenes from World War II, fictional sci-fi films and even Gibraltar.

The competition will be held from October 8 to 12 with competition entries being accepted on the first two days.

This year the event will be held again in the Gustavo Bacarisa Gallery, Casemates, and will be a learning experience for all those involved.

Collectively the members of the society agreed that the best way to improve their skills was to learn from others at competition level.

“We are a small society intending to grow in leaps and bounds using our experience and enthusiasm for a hobby we have enjoyed being part of for years,” the society said in a statement.

“We have come together from different backgrounds and want to show everyone what can be done with patience for this art form.”

The society believes that if anyone wants to learn about anything they just need to ask the various members.

“It’s the reason why we created the Society,” said the statement.

Primarily this year’s competition is aimed at local artists, but as the society is a branch of the international Plastic Model Society, it has opened an invitation to IPMS members from all around the world to register into the competition.

On Thursday October 10, the society will be hosting master artist Peter De Haan, who will be providing an exhibition on building and painting models.

Mr De Haan will also act as one of the judges.

There will be a total of 11 categories, and once again the GSMS is holding a special themed award ‘Gibraltar during the war’.

Regular entry fee is £5, however entry society members and for IPMS members entry has been capped at a discounted £3, which includes the registration of one model in the competition, additional models are charged at a rate of £2 each.

For non-members the cost is £3 for each additional model entered.