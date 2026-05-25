The Armed Man returns to Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Classical Music Society will bring its 2025/2026 season to a powerful close with a performance of Sir Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, a work whose message continues to resonate deeply with audiences across the world. Its continuing power was underlined when The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace was voted number one in the 2026 Classic FM Hall of Fame, taking the top spot for the first time in the chart’s history.

For many in Gibraltar, this will not be the first encounter with Jenkins’ modern choral masterpiece. The Armed Man premiered in Gibraltar in 2018, when it was performed by Harmonics Choir at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. That performance was met with huge public acclaim and remains firmly engraved in the memory of those who took part and those who attended with the Society having repeated requests for the work to be performed again, these continuing till as recently as December last year.

The 2018 performance was accompanied simply by organ and a percussion backing track, the force of the music and the clarity of its message were undiminished. Among the most poignant moments came when, during the second movement of the work when a Muslim Imam took the centre of the Cathedral and sang the Muslim Call to Prayer. In that moment, the air in Cathedral went utterly still. It was a unique and moving expression of the religious respect, maturity and spirit of coexistence that Gibraltar so naturally embodies.

The personal significance of the work is felt deeply by those returning to it. Reflecting on that performance, choir member Christiane Fagan, who sang in 2018 and will perform the work again, said: “The Armed Man stands out as one of the most powerful and moving performances. The subject matter is unpleasant and uncomfortable to sing in certain parts, but the harmonies, musical arrangements and percussion are stunning. It is a masterpiece with a strong message for us all: better is peace than always war.”

Bass, Colin Skinner, who recently became a grandfather, spoke of his involvement in the 2018 performance during Armistice week and of the lasting effect the work has had on him.

“I have sung in choirs from a very young age indeed, but I struggle to think of a piece of music that has moved me like The Armed Man. My own grandfather was killed in the retreat from Mons in 1914. The war to end all wars? Revisiting the work some eight years on, its relevance seems greater than ever. As I reacquaint myself with the wonderful bass part, I find myself singing with passion and conviction, which reflects my despair at the current state of the world, but also my hope for a better future for those who come after us.”

These words capture the enduring power of Jenkins’ composition. The Armed Man is not simply a piece to be performed; it is a work to be experienced, remembered and reflected upon. Drawing on the structure of the traditional Christian Mass while incorporating texts from different cultures and faiths, the piece speaks beyond borders, beyond politics and beyond creed.

The Armed Man now returns to the Rock of Gibraltar, this time in a greatly expanded form. The forthcoming performances will be staged with orchestra and accompanying video footage at the Spitfire Hall in the World War II Tunnels — a most fitting and atmospheric backdrop.

Following the success of last year’s performance of Carmina Burana, the Gibraltar Classical Music Society is confident that the unique setting of Spitfire Hall will allow the audience to become fully immersed in this masterpiece. Few venues could offer a more evocative setting for a work of this nature. The historic surroundings of the tunnels, themselves part of Gibraltar’s wartime story, will add a further layer of meaning to an already compelling musical experience.

For some time now, the Gibraltar Classical Music Society has used music not only as performance, but as a means of building links with other singers and musicians across Europe. Through collaborations with choirs from Spain and Italy, the Society continues to show that music can cross borders with ease, creating friendships, shared experiences and artistic partnerships that endure long after the final note has been sung.

The performance brings together 100 performers (choir and orchestra), formed principally by the Society’s main choir, Harmonics. They will once again be joined by members of the Zyriab Choir from Algeciras and for the second consecutive year, the Society will also welcome 12 members of Chorus Insubriae from the University of Varese in Italy and musicians from the surrounding regions.

The Gibraltar Classical Music Society, although primarily a self-funded society, would like to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services, Ocean Village and Finsbury Trust for their support and Sponsorship during this season. The Society also sends a special thanks to their audience who’s over 15 years of constant commitment and support allow them to continue to make these concerts happen.

The Armed Man will take place on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th June 2026 at 8.30 p.m. at Spitfire Hall, World War II Tunnels.

The performance will be conducted by Michele Paccagnella. Tickets are priced at £25 and are available directly from The Gibraltar Classical Music Society by emailing gibcms@gmail.com, or online via buytickets.gi.

The ticket price includes a shuttle service from Midtown Car Park, which will run between 6.30 p.m. and 8.00 p.m. A return shuttle service will also be provided at the end of the performance.

With its powerful message, expanded orchestral forces and unforgettable setting, this performance promises to be more than a concert. It will be an act of remembrance, reflection and hope — a fitting close to the Gibraltar Classical Music Society’s 2025/2026 season.