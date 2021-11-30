Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

School Year’s 8-10 Category Runner up Screenagers by Siena May Lee

By Guest Contributor
30th November 2021

Down in minutes, out for hours.
No screen time - silence to devour.
The day two billion faces dropped; fingers paused.
Social media disappeared, but what was the cause?

Six hours of disarray,
The reason - a glitch.
But was it ....or society with an itch?
A planetary scale demonstration,
The domination of our very station.
The classroom door was opened with dread.
"Oh, thank goodness. We thought you were dead!!!".

Cries of despair, relief, and outrage.
The punishment and cruelty to disengage.
The world just stopped, time ticking.
The chaos was transmitting.

"I felt so lonely last night."
"Hashtag-I feel so uptight."
"I'm more popular online."
"Tag bf-you're still mine?".

"My heart felt so empty!
Nothing to fill me with likes".
"What do I do with no filter?",
"Disconnected, bewilder".

Breakups and makeups
No dopamine hits
Addicted to opinion,
Paranoia, conflicts

Waiting behind our screens, our life to perform
A filter once more, a return to the norm.

Judge Charlie Durante’s comments:

Siena has constructed a wonderful poem, Screenagers, about the crashing of all social media platforms, a communication disaster, which took place not that long ago. This global crisis is felt mainly by the young, who have grown up in a world where we are all interconnected, and being online is as essential as breathing. Teenagers have become ‘screenagers’. The poem is effectively a confession of how disconcerting and bewildering it is when technology lets us down. Emotions are stirred, loneliness becomes bitter, and our real life depends on the messages and information we are fed. Our personality is constructed from the hum and whirr of media interaction. This is a light-hearted poem, but with a serious underlying message. Well done, Siena.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

GHA urges Christmas caution for staff as concern mounts over new Covid-19 strain

Mon 29th Nov, 2021

Local News

Construction boom will need careful management as pressure on infrastructure mounts

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Care Agency service users artworks on show at ‘Artistically Ours’ exhibition

30th November 2021

Features
Rock the ribbon on World AIDS Day

30th November 2021

Features
School Year’s 8-10 Category Highly Commended The Teen by Michael Piris

30th November 2021

Features
Open day gives insight into ceramic art

29th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021