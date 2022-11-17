Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Schoolchildren enjoy Gibraltar Literature Week sessions

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2022

Gibraltar Literature Week has hosted a variety of school talks and workshops this week and authors were invited to be a part of the event and speak to different year groups.

The UK-based author Ele Fountain addressed Westside and Bayside’s Year 8 cohort, telling them stories about her writing and what inspires her.

Using her first book, Boy 87, as the main focus, she drew attention to global issues such as immigration and refugees.

Ele also ran workshops at Bayside and Prior Park on how to focus on the early stages of developing a story, the characters, the plot and writing the first line.

Teacher Karim Vatvani proved popular with the younger pupils as he focused on his latest children’s publication, ‘The Chorizo Monster of Catalan Bay’, with a stimulating and animated storytelling session.

Mr Vatvani dressed up as an Eskimo in a reference to his previous publication.

Former politician and teacher Clive Beltran visited St Anne’s School to relay stories relating to his ‘Yodo Morao’ book, and anecdotes relating to a bygone Gibraltar.

He provided a nostalgic look at traditions relating to life on the Rock, contrasting life for young people in the 50s and 60s with today’s.

Former teacher and storyteller Corinne Massetti entertained with her original story ‘They Clapped’.

She also encouraged them to write and illustrate their own stories with some examples of her own work on recyclable materials.

Eleanor Taylor Dobbs workshops focused on illustration and stories, with the artists using Beatrix Potter characters as a focus, and reproducing the Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest with a distinctly Gibraltar twist as another of her ideas.

Julian Felice delivered a hands-on workshop, carrying out a number of exercises to help the students come up with an idea for a play and to give them an opportunity to develop characters, plot and dialogue.

Jared Cruz, who has recently completed his first novella as part of a mentorship scheme with Gibraltar Cultural Services, reflected on his experiences and journey and spoke about the value of this programme.

Storytelling sessions at the John Mackintosh Hall Library were also well received with authors Corinne Massetti and Viv Brough.

The latter, who recently launched her children’s book based on her chihuahuas, provided fun entertainment for the children.

Monica Monton, a regular GCS volunteer, also led an interactive session at the library.

Gibraltar Cultural Services thanked all the authors and contributors involved for their support, and the schools for their involvement.

Most Read

Local News

DPC to debate Sea Breeze floating hotel proposal

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Local News

Rockfall closes east side road

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Cleverly says treaty ‘in best interests’ of UK, Gibraltar and Spain

Tue 15th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#SophieSays Into the unknown

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
“In some corner of a foreign field….”

16th November 2022

Features
Cinque Terre – Home from Home

16th November 2022

Features
Six writers share experiences in Lightning Talks

15th November 2022

Features
Writings, influences and Gibraltar’s culture and literary scene

15th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022