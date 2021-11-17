Schoolchildren visit HMS Dragon

Children from St Bernard’s Lower Primary School visited HMS Dragon whilst she was in Gibraltar last week.

Close to twenty children, who are currently learning about ships as part of their curriculum, were taken onboard where they were given a detailed tour of the vessel and allowed to sit on the Captain’s chair on the Ship’s Bridge.

“I can’t thank the crew of HMS Dragon enough for the simply phenomenal tour given to our children today,” said Dr Sonia Lopez, headteacher from the school.

“The children had an amazing time which I am sure they will hold dear in their memories for many, many years to come. The teachers who attended said it was the best educational visit they had ever been on.”