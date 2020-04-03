Science at home during lockdown

The Nautilus Project is aiming to tap into the inquisitive minds of young people who are currently at home during the Covid-19 lockdown with various science projects or quizzes.

Using Facebook as a platform TNP have set some challenges including making salt crystals, test your knowledge and making ‘volcanos’.

The challenges have not been confided to the Rock and TNP has received entries from the UK also.

“It’s our small contribution to keep our pupils entertained with fun, short educational sessions whilst they’re at home,” a TNP representative told the Chronicle.

TNP are also reminding local students about its World Oceans Day competition. This is open to upper primary and secondary schools.

Pupils can write a detailed account on how they've reduced their plastic and carbon footprints over the last year, with the upper primary children writing up to 250 words and secondary up to 500 words.

Entries can be made via the email, info@thenautilusproject.co

In addition, all school children can design a poster or piece of artwork to create marine awareness. Photos can be sent to us via email also.