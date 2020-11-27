Scientists keep close eye on harbour after seal sightings
Scientists from the Department of the Environment are monitoring sightings in the harbour of what they believe to be a female grey seal. Sightings of seals are very rare in Gibraltar. “At the moment from the different advice we have received from experts have we have consulted is that it is a female seal, most...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here