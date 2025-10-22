Scott Wiseman appointed as a member of FIFA’s Technical Development Committee

The Gibraltar national team head coach, Scott Wiseman, was last week revealed to have been appointed as a member of FIFA’s Technical Development Committee for the 2025–2029 term.

The announcement came just days after Gibraltar football’s national teams completed what was a somewhat disappointing run of results across its youth categories, raising some concerns over the development of youth teams in recent years, especially prior to Wiseman’s arrival, and its impact on the national teams as Gibraltar enters a transitional phase in its development, with younger players now entering the squads. The pre-UEFA generation and early days of UEFA generations are now disappearing from the scene, opening pathways for younger blood into the national teams.

Scott’s appointment was confirmed by the FIFA Council on October 2, according to Gibraltar FA officials, “recognising his ongoing contribution to football development and his commitment to raising standards across all levels of the game in Gibraltar.”

“As part of the committee, Scott will work with international experts to help shape FIFA’s global football development strategy.”

The FIFA Technical Development Committee is described by Gibraltar FA officials as “playing a vital role in supporting FIFA’s mission to strengthen the technical foundations of football across all member associations — from grassroots initiatives to elite-level development.”

“It’s a huge honour to represent Gibraltar within FIFA,” said Scott. “This appointment reflects the progress we’ve made as an Association and the passion that drives everyone involved in football here. I’m looking forward to contributing to FIFA’s important work in developing the game globally.”

Gibraltar FA General Secretary, Ivan Robba, added: “Scott’s appointment is a proud moment for Gibraltar football. His appointment onto the FIFA Technical Development Committee and international recognition highlight the Gibraltar FA’s growing presence within the world of football.”

In the meantime, questions remain across the Gibraltar football scene following recent results, which saw both the U17 and U21 sides involved in heavy defeats, raising questions over the development of youth players — especially at club level — prior to entering the national team pathway. With Gibraltar heading into a steep transitional period that is forcing squads to bring in new blood as players enter the senior squad earlier, and home-grown player development once again impacted by a reduction in the numbers clubs are required to field, questions remain on whether recent results are a mere blip or signs of greater concern.