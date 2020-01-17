Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jan, 2020

Scottish brothers beat Atlantic rowing record

Atlantic Campaigns/PA Wire

By Press Association
17th January 2020

By Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

Three brothers from Scotland have set a world record after rowing the Atlantic Ocean in just 35 days.

The MacLean siblings, known as BROAR, set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 and completed their 3,000-mile row to Antigua in the Caribbean on Thursday.

It means the brothers - Lachlan, 21, Jamie, 26, and Ewan, 27 - beat the previous record of a trio rowing the Atlantic Ocean, which was 41 days, with the timing of 35 days, nine hours and nine minutes.

Ewan said: "This is without doubt, the defining experience of my life.

"It was incredibly difficult but the way we came together, the way our bodies and minds coped with every single challenge, will stay with me for a long time.

"It definitely tested our relationship, but it was remarkable how we were able to lift each other up as we struggled. It's brought us closer together, although I am looking forward to getting to see and talk to some different people.

"We don't do things by halves, so we were always going to go for a world record.

"I'm incredibly proud of that, but mostly, I'm proud of the money we've raised for charity and the difference we'll make to two causes very close to our hearts."

The trio, from Edinburgh, is hoping to raise £250,000 for Feedback Madagascar and Children First.

Children First is Scotland's national children's charity, while Feedback Madagascar works with some of the poorest communities in Madagascar to improve their lives and their environment.

During their journey they had to overcome seasickness, battery issues, dehydration and exhaustion.

They had to row the last 20 days without any music, as their iPhone cables succumbed to damage caused by a combination of sun and seawater.

Jamie, a Glasgow School of Art graduate, and Lachlan, a student at Glasgow University, convinced their brother Ewan, a design engineer for Dyson in Bristol, to take a sabbatical from work to make the world record attempt.

The 27-year-old added: "They had to twist my arm but I will be forever grateful to my brothers for convincing me to do this."

Completing the feat makes them the first three brothers known to row any ocean and the youngest trio known to row the Atlantic.

