Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Scouts Gibraltar and Girlguiding Gibraltar receive Governor’s Award for Merit

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
16th November 2022

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, bestowed the Governor’s Award for Merit to Scouts Gibraltar and Girlguiding Gibraltar in The Convent on Wednesday afternoon. He told the members of those two organisations that when he came to Gibraltar, he noticed there were many people who did a lot of good for the community but...

