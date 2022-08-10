SDGG announces Gibraltar Fair plans

The Gibraltar Fair will begin on August 20 at the Rooke Site, with rides priced at £3, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced.

At 7pm on the opening day, the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, will inaugurate the fair, alongside Miss Gibraltar 2022 Janice Sampere and the organising teams of the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services

Tombolas, games and other side stalls, including those set up by local charitable organisations, will also be present at the popular initiative, alongside eating and drinking pavilions.

“The Family Pavilion will provide a full and varied daily entertainment programme,” the SDGG said.

Admission to the Family Pavilion, run by Stage One, will be free.

“We are delighted to see the Fair back in town, and we hope everyone is looking forward to spending time with family and friends at the Family Pavilion,” the SDGG said.

“We have worked hard to re-design the space available with more outdoor seating area and have coordinated closely with GCS and the SDGG to ensure that at this time of rising costs for everyone we can keep our drinks and meals at extremely reasonable and competitive prices.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the Fair and look forward to welcoming you all to the Family Pavilion.”

The full Programme of Events for the Family Pavilion can be found on www.culture.gi.