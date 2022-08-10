Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SDGG announces Gibraltar Fair plans

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
10th August 2022

The Gibraltar Fair will begin on August 20 at the Rooke Site, with rides priced at £3, the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced.

At 7pm on the opening day, the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, will inaugurate the fair, alongside Miss Gibraltar 2022 Janice Sampere and the organising teams of the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services

Tombolas, games and other side stalls, including those set up by local charitable organisations, will also be present at the popular initiative, alongside eating and drinking pavilions.

“The Family Pavilion will provide a full and varied daily entertainment programme,” the SDGG said.

Admission to the Family Pavilion, run by Stage One, will be free. 

“We are delighted to see the Fair back in town, and we hope everyone is looking forward to spending time with family and friends at the Family Pavilion,” the SDGG said.

“We have worked hard to re-design the space available with more outdoor seating area and have coordinated closely with GCS and the SDGG to ensure that at this time of rising costs for everyone we can keep our drinks and meals at extremely reasonable and competitive prices.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the Fair and look forward to welcoming you all to the Family Pavilion.”

The full Programme of Events for the Family Pavilion can be found on www.culture.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Strain on police custody cells as 10 migrants arrive in Gib over weekend

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New member joins tactical firearms

10th August 2022

Local News
Northern gannet rescued from Eastside

10th August 2022

Local News
RGP Officer in Commonwealth Games ‘Police Observer Programme’

10th August 2022

Local News
Downtown project ponders disability strategy with ministries of equality and business

10th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022