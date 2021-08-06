SDGG announces Boat Procession set for next month

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced that the annual Boat Procession will take place on Wednesday, September 8 at 7.30pm, as part of the National Celebrations.

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of the Environment.

The event will entail the blessing of the sea and vessels and will serve as an Act of Remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea. The intention is for all boat owners to follow in procession to the South Mole where the laying of natural flowers will take place.

This is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar, regardless of their religious affiliation.

Any boat owner interested in participating should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or email: steven.segui@giboxy.gi

Alternatively, the muster time on the day will be 7pm, at sea, outside Mid Harbours Marina, for the commencement of the procession at 7.30pm. Participants are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and only bring natural flowers.