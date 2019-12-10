Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Seamus Byrne is Master of Ceremonies at IDO World Tap Championships

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2019

IDO Vice President Seamus Byrne was recently in Riesa, Germany, for the IDO World Tap Championships.

Mr Byrne was representing Gibraltar at the event as Master of Ceremonies, where he co-hosted the championships together with IDO President Michael Wendt.

At the event, Mr Byrne together with IDO Presidium members Dr Hana Svehlova from Slovak Republic and Bonnie Dyer from Canada, presented the IDO Award for outstanding achievement to Tap Attack from United Kingdom.

The award was presented to IDO UK for their results throughout the last decade at the IDO Tap Competitions, as well as their energy and enthusiasm in promoting IDO in their country.

