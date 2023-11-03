Search is on for new Stipendiary Magistrate

The Judicial Services Commission is inviting applications for a new Stipendiary Magistrate and HM Coroner, after Charles Pitto retired from the dual role over a month ago.

For the past month, the Magistrates’ Court has been without a Stipendiary Magistrate, with the process now in motion to recruit someone into the role.

The slack in the Magistrates Court has been picked up in the interim by Justices of the Peace and the Registrar, who can sit too as an additional Stipendiary.

Applicants for the role should have over eight years’ experience in law and it is anticipated that their time will be split on an 80/20 basis between the roles of new Stipendiary Magistrate and HM Coroner respectively.

The position is open to barristers and solicitors from Gibraltar and the UK.

The appointment will be for a fixed term of three years, with an annual salary of £109,562 and the deadline for applications is Friday, November 24.

This recruitment process comes as the Supreme Court will soon see the departure of Puisne Judge Karen Ramagge Prescott, who has been appointed as Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament.

The chief executive of the Gibraltar Court Service, Hazel Cumbo, acknowledged earlier this week that the loss of a judge would cause some disruption but said this would be kept to a minimum.

“The very short timeline between Mrs Justice Ramagge Prescott’s nomination as the next Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament and her consequent retirement from the Bench, will undoubtedly impact upon the Supreme Court diary,” Ms Cumbo told the Chronicle on Wednesday.

“The judiciary and the Gibraltar Courts Service are committed to ensure that any disruption to our operations are kept to an absolute minimum.”

“The recruitment of judicial officers is a matter for the Judicial Service Commission.”

“However, the Chief Justice is confident that this process will proceed in a very timely manner.”