Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Seasonal flu outbreak in St Bernard’s ward

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2023

The GHA on Wednesday confirmed that there has been a seasonal influenza outbreak affecting one ward at St Bernard’s Hospital.

This is being managed and all infection control measures have been reviewed, the GHA said in a statement.

“The GHA would like to remind the public that if they have symptoms of a cold and flu, or diarrhoea and vomiting, please do not visit relatives or friends at either St Bernard’s Hospital or at ERS,” the GHA said.

“This is to prevent the spread of infection from the community to patients and residents who are at increased risk of the complications from influenza and the other winter viruses such as norovirus and RSV.”

The GHA advises anyone with symptoms and are attending an outpatient appointment at the Hospital or the Primary Care Centre to either cancel and re-schedule the appointment or to wear a mask at all times.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “The GHA has rapidly identified an influenza outbreak on one of the wards in the hospital.”

“This is not unexpected at this time of year because we are starting to see an increase in winter viruses including seasonal flu.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind families and friends to be vigilant for the symptoms of colds and flu.”

“Even if you test negative for Covid you may have the flu.”

“Please do not visit family or loved ones at the hospital or ERS if you have symptoms.”

“If you are eligible, you can still take up the offer of a seasonal influenza vaccine by calling 200 66966.”

“The GHA is still awaiting confirmation of the delivery date from the UK for the Covid vaccines for this year’s winter booster program and further details will be shared as soon as possible.”

Most Read

Features

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Local News

After lightning visit, Princess Royal says ‘it was a pleasure to be back’ in Gib

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Local News

DPC agenda packed with varied projects and renovations

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt issues consultation on lowering voting age to 16

22nd November 2023

Local News
Govt owed £1.65m in scholarship grants from students who dropped out

22nd November 2023

Local News
Over 160 works from Bayside students showcased in Fine Arts Gallery

22nd November 2023

Local News
GSD quizzes Govt on GAMPA acting BTEC

22nd November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023