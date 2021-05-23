Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Second Covid case confirmed in two days

A second positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed by the Gibraltar Government as a young child to an unvaccinated parent.
This is the second case, with the first confirmed yesterday after almost two months of zero active cases among the local population.
The Government said both cases are unrelated, with the first also being an unvaccinated individual.
In this case the child, aged 5 years, is too young to be eligible for vaccination and has one unvaccinated parent.
"As a result of this diagnosis, 20 other children will be required to self isolate," the Government said.
In total, there are 73 people currently in isolation.
A total of 248,832 tests have been carried out, including 55,463 tests in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.
Overall, 37,199 have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gibraltar.

