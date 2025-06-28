Second defeat for Gibraltar against Wales

Gibraltar started their second match against Wales much the same way they had finished their first — with a low-scoring first quarter.

With three minutes left on the clock, Gibraltar were trailing 10–5 but began to pick up momentum, scoring two consecutive baskets to close the gap from 10–3 to 10–7, before Wales responded. Gibraltar quickly replied to keep the score within three points.

With a minute and a half left in the first quarter, Gibraltar signalled their intent by reducing the deficit to just one point. However, Wales worked hard and added two more points to stretch their lead back to three. A turnover from Gibraltar then allowed Wales to add another three points, taking a six-point lead into the first break.

Wales led 17–11 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began as a tightly contested affair, with both sides trading baskets and Wales maintaining their lead. A missed shot under the basket due to a slippery grip cost Gibraltar an opportunity to close the gap, although Wales also missed two free throws moments later.

A good interception by Gibraltar, followed by strong movement up front, was unfortunately undone when Wales intercepted a pass and launched a quick counterattack, extending their lead to 23–17. Gibraltar responded well with a fast break to add two points.

Play was briefly halted several times as umpires changed balls and had the court floor wiped dry — the hot, sweaty conditions inside the Tercentenary Sports Hall proving challenging once again.

As Gibraltar closed the gap to 23–19, a decision to go solo instead of passing to an open teammate resulted in a turnover. Wales capitalised with a quick breakaway and a powerful dunk by a free man to restore their lead to 25–19. Gibraltar, however, immediately responded with a basket of their own.

Volunteers were kept busy throughout, frequently wiping down the surface as players struggled with slippery patches.

A well-executed passing play allowed Gibraltar to sink a three-pointer and briefly take the lead. Wales responded immediately with a three-pointer of their own, bringing the score to 28–26. With one minute left in the half, Gibraltar levelled the score at 28–28 — but Wales quickly hit back with a basket to regain the lead.

Intercepting a long pass, Wales added another two points with just 17 seconds left.

The half ended with Wales leading 32–29.

The third quarter saw Wales assert their dominance, maintaining possession around the D and using quick, strong passes to stretch Gibraltar’s defence. Although scoring was initially slow, Wales pushed ahead 35–29 after a couple of minutes.

A few of Gibraltar’s more experienced players made appearances, showing that Coach Felice hadn’t shut the door on veterans. However, the tide didn’t shift much, as Wales extended their lead to 10 points midway through the third quarter.

A remarkable three-pointer from beyond the arc took Wales to 44–31 with four minutes left in the quarter. Some questions may need to be asked of certain players’ reluctance to defend with intensity — at times, there appeared to be more focus on showboating than challenging.

Despite trailing on the scoreboard, with Wales ahead 51–34 in the final two minutes of the quarter, the frequent rotation of players gave Coach Felice a clearer picture of the combinations at his disposal — many of whom hadn’t featured together the previous day.

Wales entered the final break with a commanding 54–34 lead, a 20-point gap that seemed insurmountable for Gibraltar.

Despite the looming defeat, the match offered valuable insights into player performance and reactions at this level of play. With a year remaining until their next full international fixture, the experience gained here is vital to the squad’s development.

With one more match against Wales scheduled for Sunday, the scoreboard is no longer the priority — player performances are what matter most.

While the use of younger players has yet to deliver wins, it has revealed promising signs of strength, resilience, and a hunger to compete — even from those who have long remained on the fringes of the team.

Final score: Wales 72 – Gibraltar 45