Second phase of Main Street barrier art project commences

The Street Art programme to beautify the barriers and cannon on Main Street is into its second phase, with information and QR codes provided to enhance the installation.

The project by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has seen a positive response with community engagement and support, said a statement from the Government.

Artist Kyrane Lia will complete 18 barriers depicting a variety of historical and significant moments from Gibraltar’s history. The artist has been overwhelmed with the interest and support for the project, and said she is extremely grateful for the opportunity where she is able to express her deep passion for Gibraltarian identity.

“She extends her gratitude to the people of Gibraltar who have expressed their passion too in response and are enjoying the murals as much as she is enjoying creating them,” said the Government statement.

“Main Street, a bustling hub for both locals and visitors, now offers these vibrant murals as a visual gateway into Gibraltar’s rich past. “

“The newly introduced QR codes provide further insight into each artwork, offering details on the artist’s inspiration and the historical relevance of the events depicted.”

As the project moves forward, behind-the-scenes videos will be shared, highlighting the creative process and featuring Ms Lia’s reflections. From her childhood inspiration by the historic Marshman murals at the Convent, to the challenges she has faced along the way.