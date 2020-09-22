Second positive Covid-19 case detected in Westside School

A second positive Covid-19 case has been identified at Westside School in less than a week, the Gibraltar Government confirmed today.

A spokesman for the Government has confirmed the first positive case was a student, the second is a member of staff.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of

Education, and the second case seems to be separate from the first.

“The second case is in a distinct school grouping to the first positive case and, as far as we are aware, does not arise as a result of transmission from the first positive case as the two individuals were not in close contact in school,” the spokesman told the Chronicle.

The Government said the latest available information is that 22 individuals (11 staff members and 11 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the second positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

The first case saw 18 individuals (17 students and 1 teacher) instructed to self-isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The Government advised students who attend Westside School to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

“Parents and students are reminded that individuals with Covid symptoms should

not attend school,” the Government said.

“They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.”

“Close contacts and siblings of children who have been asked to self-isolate should

attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

GSD RESPONSE

The GSD has called on the Government for detailed information on virtual teaching and how it will be delivered when children and teachers are asked to self-isolate.

In a press statement, the party said Gibraltar as a whole will be concerned at the educational consequences, which stem from this second positive case at Westside School.

The GSD added, new Covid-19 cases have consequences for children who cannot attend school, together with students attending school who may find their teachers are self-isolating.

“Every child is different and therefore there are situations which need to be tailored to individual circumstances,” GSD Education Shadow Minister, Edwin Reyes said.

“The absolute priority must be focused upon ensuring that our children are able to continue with their studies and that the National Curriculum, alongside preparations for public exams, are delivered as safely and efficiently as possible.”

“The Government have now had ample time to plan for this. Our students should not suffer.”