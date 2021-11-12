Second round of treaty talks concludes in London

The second round of negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit negotiations with the bloc concluded in London on Friday.

There was no information released about the content of the discussions, which brought together officials from the UK – including representatives from Gibraltar – and from the European Commission.

However in a statement, No.6 Convent Place expressed confidence about the progress of the talks.

“The EU/UK Gibraltar treaty negotiation has continued in London in a positive and forward-looking atmosphere with continued exploration of each sides' concerns in the process of seeking to agree a treaty based on the political framework provided for in the New Year’s Eve agreement,” No.6 said.

“Talks are expected to continue in coming weeks.”

Another round of talks is expected to take in the last week of November, followed by further meetings in the second week of December.

The negotiation seeks to lay the foundations for what both sides describe as “an area of shared prosperity” that will benefit communities on both sides of the border.

It envisages Gibraltar forming part of the Schengen area, with Spain as neighbouring country taking responsibility on behalf of the EU for Schengen immigration checks in Gibraltar, but Frontex officers carrying out the actual physical controls on the ground.

It also envisages the possibility of a bespoke customs arrangement between Gibraltar and the EU.