Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Second round of treaty talks concludes in London

Photo by Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2021

The second round of negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit negotiations with the bloc concluded in London on Friday.

There was no information released about the content of the discussions, which brought together officials from the UK – including representatives from Gibraltar – and from the European Commission.

However in a statement, No.6 Convent Place expressed confidence about the progress of the talks.

“The EU/UK Gibraltar treaty negotiation has continued in London in a positive and forward-looking atmosphere with continued exploration of each sides' concerns in the process of seeking to agree a treaty based on the political framework provided for in the New Year’s Eve agreement,” No.6 said.

“Talks are expected to continue in coming weeks.”

Another round of talks is expected to take in the last week of November, followed by further meetings in the second week of December.

The negotiation seeks to lay the foundations for what both sides describe as “an area of shared prosperity” that will benefit communities on both sides of the border.

It envisages Gibraltar forming part of the Schengen area, with Spain as neighbouring country taking responsibility on behalf of the EU for Schengen immigration checks in Gibraltar, but Frontex officers carrying out the actual physical controls on the ground.

It also envisages the possibility of a bespoke customs arrangement between Gibraltar and the EU.

Most Read

Local News

Govt reports 'dramatic' jump in Covid-19 cases, which rise by 72

Thu 11th Nov, 2021

UK/Spain News

Tories accused of ‘smear campaign’ over claims of MPs drinking on Armistice trip to Gib

Thu 11th Nov, 2021

Local News

Hundreds march for ‘Justice for Carolina’

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Brussels says Gib treaty should facilitate cooperation on marine pollution in bay

10th November 2021

Brexit
Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

5th November 2021

Brexit
Treaty talks resume in London next week

3rd November 2021

Brexit
UK will not ‘roll over’ in fishing dispute with French, Foreign Secretary says

1st November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021