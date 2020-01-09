Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Secrets of 2,600-year-old Heslington brain preservation unlocked

Dr Axel Petzold/PA Wire

By Press Association
9th January 2020

By Nina Massey
Scientists have unlocked some of the secrets behind the preservation of a 2,600-year-old human brain that was discovered in York.

The Iron Age brain was spotted inside a skull found in a muddy pit during excavations in the Heslington area in 2008.

It is believed to be one of the oldest to be found in the UK (673-482 BC).

When it was discovered, scientists were immediately intrigued by how the delicate tissue had been preserved.

The brain matter was the only soft tissue that remained in the skull.

In a new study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, researchers spent a year unpacking the densely folded proteins that had created such a stable state for the brain tissue, and found it regained many of the features found in normal, living brain tissue.

The researchers from University College London (UCL) show that of those substances which hold a human brain together, notably proteins, can fold themselves tightly into very stable structures, called aggregates.

Once unfolded - a process which took one year - these proteins regain many of the features typically encountered in a normal, living human brain.

Scientists say the findings have implications for palaeoproteomics, biomarker research and diseases related to protein folding and aggregate formation.

Lead author Dr Axel Petzold, of the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, had spent years researching two types of filaments in the brain - neurofilaments and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) - which act like scaffolds to hold brain matter together.

He and his team found both of these were still present in the Heslington brain, suggesting they played a key role in keeping the brain matter together.

Typically, brains decompose quite quickly after death in a rapid process of autolysis - enzymes breaking up the tissue.

The findings suggest that an acidic fluid may have got into the brain and prevented autolysis.

Both filaments are typically found in greater concentrations in inner areas of the brain, but in the preserved Heslington brain there were more in the outer areas of the brain.

According to the researchers, this suggests the inhibition of autolysis would have started in the outer parts of the brain, potentially as an acidic fluid seeped into it.

Dr Petzold said the manner of this individual's death, or subsequent burial, may have enabled the brain's long-term preservation.

"Something cruel must have happened to this person," he said, pointing to evidence that the person was hit hard on the head or neck before being decapitated.

Dr Petzold said the findings about brain protein folding and unfolding could have implications to biomedical research.

The study sets out: "These long-term data from a unique ancient human brain demonstrate that aggregate formation permits for the preservation of brain proteins for millennia."
(PA)

Most Read

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Sports

GFA investigates vandalism after friendly match

Wed 8th Jan, 2020

Local News

Customs officer arrested on suspicion of theft

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Steering failure sees boat beached on Eastern side

Mon 6th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Abigail Evans completes year-long running challenge in honour of ‘hero’ grandfather

9th January 2020

Features
Three places in Africa where you can easily spot chimps in their natural habitat

9th January 2020

Features
JK Rowling's 'fantastic beasts' showcased at Natural History Museum

9th January 2020

Features
Tackling climate and nature crises 'must be top agricultural priority'

9th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020