Fri 11th Dec, 2020

Self-isolation for UK Covid-19 contacts and international arrivals cut to 10 days

By Press Association
11th December 2020

By Emma Bowden, PA

The self-isolation period for contacts of a positive coronavirus case will be cut from 14 days to 10 days, the UK’s chief medical officers have announced.

Those required to quarantine after returning from countries which are not on the travel corridor list will also see their isolation period reduced, in an approach agreed by all four nations.

Health chiefs said in a joint statement that following a review of the evidence, they were “confident” that the self-isolation period could be shortened.

This reduction already applies in Wales following an announcement by the Welsh Government earlier this week, while it will take effect in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from Monday.

The new rules will apply to all those who are currently self-isolating, including those who began doing so before Monday.

“Self-isolation is essential to reducing the spread of Covid as it breaks the chains of transmission,” a joint statement by the health chiefs said.

“After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to 10 days.

“People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days.”

They said those who test positive for Covid-19 should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or from taking a positive test if asymptomatic.

“We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate, it will save lives,” they added.

The joint statement was issued by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, Scotland’s interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton.

NHS Test and Trace will tell people to self-isolate for 10 days from Monday, but due to the time taken to develop technical changes, the NHS Covid-19 app will only do the same from Thursday.

Those who receive a notification to self-isolate on the app prior to Thursday will be able to end their quarantine when the countdown timer says thee days.

