‘Seminal moment’ as schools set to reopen on Monday

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has called the schools reopening on Monday a ‘seminal moment’, marking a major step in the slow easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Local schools have remained shut to curb the spread of the virus and the reopening on Monday, February 22, will be the first day of in-person school this year.

The Department of Education confirmed the plans to open schools will go ahead after weeks of virtual learning from home.

The Department assured all Covid-19 measure for health and safety, and hygiene will continue to be in place as it was last year.

Students will now be able to be reunited with their peers and enjoy social interaction within

their social bubbles which they have missed out on since schools closed at Christmas.

"Monday will be a seminal moment,” Mr Picardo said.

“After over two months, our children return to school, to learning and to their friends.”

“The sacrifices we have all been asked to make these lock down months are for our elderly and vulnerable but they have had an effect on our youngest also.”

“I want to expressly thank parents for their home schooling efforts and teachers for their remote learning work. I know this has been a hugely challenging time for both parents and teachers.”

“All have wanted nothing but the best for our children at this remarkably difficult time. We are now coming to the end of the worst of these difficulties and I know we will all be delighted to see our schools active and full of learning, play and enjoyment."

In a press statement, No6 Convent Place added the Department of Education is excited at the prospect of having students back in our school buildings to resume their learning and social development journeys.

"Teachers are ready to continue the curriculum provision for the students and address emotional and social issues that may have developed as a result of our last Covid lock down,” Director of Education, Jackie Mason said.

“As students return to school, teachers will now be in a position to evaluate their learning journey and where it may need supplementing to support their academic development alongside their social and emotional development.”

The Minister for Education, John Cortes said he was delighted that schools are returning.

“Partly of course because this is a reflection of the decrease in the prevalence of

Covid-19 we have seen in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“But also because our children deserve the opportunities that school gives them.”

“I am extremely grateful to the teachers who have been carrying on with their curriculum work online, and to the parents, grandparents and other carers who have supported them at home for two months.”

“I can’t wait to resume my school visits and see everyone getting back into the way teaching and learning should be."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.