Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Senior UK officials in Gib ahead of treaty talks

The UK delegation pictured in The Convent during the visit this week. From left to right are Hugh Elliot, the UK Ambassador to Spain; Robbie Bulloch, the Director of EU-Gibraltar negotiations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; Lyndsay Appleby, the UK Ambassador to the EU; the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel; and Commodore Steve Dainton, the Commander British Forces. Photo: The Convent via Twitter

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2021

The UK and Gibraltar governments held a series of meetings on the Rock this week as part of preparatory work ahead of negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

The EU has yet to formally adopt its negotiating mandate for the talks and is currently analysing and discussing draft guidelines published by the European Commission in July.

Both the UK and Gibraltar have stated that the Commission’s draft mandate goes beyond the framework agreement reached with Spain on New Year’s Eve and cannot form the basis for talks.

But pending the EU’s final position on the talks, Gibraltar and the UK continue to prepare both for negotiations that will prove both difficult and complex, and for the possibility of no agreement.

The meetings this week brought together Gibraltar’s negotiating team with senior UK officials who will play a key role in the talks.

The Gibraltar side remained unchanged and was made up of the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

On the UK side was Lyndsay Appleby, the UK Ambassador to the EU and a man who has been deeply involved in Brexit negotiations on Gibraltar since the 2016 referendum; Robbie Bulloch, the Director of EU-Gibraltar negotiations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; and Hugh Elliot, the UK Ambassador to Spain.

No.6 Convent Place said the meetings were part of the “very extensive preparation” under way for the negotiation of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar ‘in keeping with the provisions of the New Year’s Eve Agreement between Spain, the UK and Gibraltar”.

It said further preparatory meetings would continue in the coming days and weeks.

“I have worked very well and very closely with Lindsay Appleby before and I look forward to continuing our close working relationship now that he is the UK Ambassador to the EU and as we prepare for this negotiation,” Mr Picardo said.

“Teams in Gibraltar and in London have been working since January in preparation for the coming negotiation and we remain positive that the New Year’s Eve Agreement is a framework for a UK/EU treaty in relation to Gibraltar that will deliver positive economic outcomes and shared prosperity for Gibraltar and the region.”

The UK delegation also met with the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton.

In a tweet, the Office of the Governor said the visiting delegation had been briefed on “withdrawal negotiations and defence issues”.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Senior UK officials in Gib ahead of treaty talks

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Local teacher develops uniform and costume recycling initiative

Mon 30th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Spain presses Slovenian EU presidency for swift progress on mandate for Gib talks

31st August 2021

Brexit
Key Spanish negotiator in Gib talks appointed Madrid’s ambassador in London

25th August 2021

Brexit
Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

22nd August 2021

Brexit
Two-thirds feel ‘left in the dark’ about impact of post-Brexit trade deals

13th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021