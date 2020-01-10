Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Features

‘Seniors Tea for Two’ on Tuesday

By Eyleen Gomez
10th January 2020

The first ‘Seniors Tea for Two’ of the new year will be held in the Calpe Rowing Club on Tuesday, January 14.

The initiative launched earlier this year takes place every second Tuesday of the month at 2pm in the Calpe Rowing Club.

Anyone and everyone is invited to attend the Tea for Two and spend an afternoon getting to know others.

With the start of a new year, organisers are encouraging people to attend the monthly tea.

Perhaps, it could even become a new year’s resolution for some to get out of their shell.

Senior Tea for Two was created last year in a bid to combat loneliness amongst the elderly in the local community.

Gibraltar Senior Citizen Association President Manolo Ruiz has been at the helm of the campaign against senior loneliness.

He has now gathered some support with business owners Sophie Clifton-Tucker and Jason Harper organising the monthly teas.

Together they are organising Seniors Tea for Two a charity community event set up to benefit local senior citizens by offering them a place to socialise over tea and nibbles every month.

The event provides the elderly a place to share a cup of tea and conversation.

Anyone spending the day alone, or anyone wanting to make new friends is welcome to attend the event.

