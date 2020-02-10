Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Feb, 2020

‘Seniors Tea for Two’ tomorrow

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2020

The second ‘Seniors Tea for Two’ of the new year will be held in the Calpe Rowing Club tomorrow.
The initiative launched last year takes place every second Tuesday of the month at 2pm in the Calpe Rowing Club and is free of charge.
Elderly citizens invited to attend the Seniors Tea for Two and spend an afternoon getting to know others.
The initiative was created last year in a bid to combat loneliness amongst the elderly in the local community.
Gibraltar Senior Citizens Association President Manolo Ruiz has been at the helm of the campaign against senior loneliness and has now gathered some support with business owners Sophie Clifton-Tucker and Jason Harper organising the monthly teas.

