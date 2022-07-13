Sensory adaptations and easy access pass for Gibraltar fair

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG) are working together to make the Gibraltar Fair inclusive and sensory friendly with adaptations available throughout the entire fair period from Saturday August 20 to Sunday August 28.

Sensory adaptations will be available from 7pm to 8.45pm, during which period lights will be switched off and sound minimised. This will be particularly beneficial for those with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, visual and hearing impairments.

In addition, this year will also see the implementation of the ‘Easy Access Pass’ (the Pass) which can be used at any time, and which is available to persons of reduced mobility.

The Pass will be applicable in two different ways:

1. At attractions where there is a requirement to queue, Pass holders must present their Pass to the attraction greeter upon reaching the head of the queue. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder.

2. At attractions where there is no designated queue line, Pass holders will need to present their Pass to the attraction greeter at the ticket box when purchasing a ticket. The attraction greeter will then secure a seat for the Pass holder.

It must be noted that not all rides are suitable for all visitors as each have strict operating requirements based on the nature of the ride, including intensity and evacuation procedure.

Attraction greeters must follow all rules and restrictions for health and safety reasons and will not divert from said rules if requested. Attraction greeters reserve the right to refuse admission to a ride if they feel that the safety of a user is compromised.

Individuals interested in applying for the ‘Easy Access Pass’ will need to complete an application form, available from GCS at the City Hall, John Mackintosh Square, Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 2pm, or via email info@culture.gi.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their disability either by the provision of a copy of their valid Blue Badge or by signing the application form waiver. The signing of the waiver will allow GCS to contact other Government Departments, Agencies and Authorities for the purpose of the provision of proof of the stated disability. Information provided will be held securely by GCS in accordance with its obligations under the Data Protection Act 2018.

In the case where the Blue Badge holder or person with a disability is a minor, the application form must be completed by a parent or guardian. Completed forms must be returned to GCS no later than Friday August 5. The Pass will be issued in the name of the Blue Badge Holder or the person with the disability. Applicants meeting the criteria will be notified when their Pass is ready for collection.

For further information contact GCS on telephone number 20067236 or via email info@culture.gi.