Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel in visit to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
24th January 2020

The world’s most senior spiritual leader for Sephardi Jews, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, was in Gibraltar this week to visit the Rock’s Jewish community.

The visit coincided with the completion of a seven and a half year learning cycle of the Talmud, which has been completed by a number of members of the Community.

Each day during the cycle participants study a page of the Talmud, an ancient text of Jewish sayings, ideas and stories written in Aramaic and dating back thousands of years.

Rabbi Yosef visited Jewish community institutions and paid courtesy calls on the acting Governor and the Chief Minister.

His visit culminated with a celebration dinner held at the Europa Special Olympics Hall, attended by large members of the local Jewish community and Jewish communities of the surrounding area.

The Chief Rabbi left Gibraltar on Thursday and his visit was kept low-profile until after his departure for security reasons.

Similar events marking the end of the Talmud reading cycle have taken place in London, New York, Jerusalem and many other parts of the world.

The Talmud includes the Mishnah, which means oral law, and the Gemara, or completion.

The Mishnah is a large collection of sayings, arguments and counter-arguments that touch on virtually all areas of life.

The Gemara is known as a 'sea' of learning, a collection of stories about biblical characters, sober legal arguments and descriptions of the world of old and the world to come.

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Parental alienation consultation process underway by the Minister for Justice and Equality

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Tobacco smugglers ram Customs boat in dramatic night-time chase

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Play continues despite power cut at Gib Masters

24th January 2020

Local News
Parliament debates 5G plans

24th January 2020

Local News
Govt hikes tobacco duty by 15%

24th January 2020

Brexit
Gibraltar, UK and Spain discuss Brexit MoUs in Madrid

24th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020