Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sergeant promotion at RGP

By Chronicle Staff
27th July 2022

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Kyle Golledge, who was in the Criminal Investigation Department, will now move to a new role as a Sergeant in a uniformed Response Team.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger announced the news on Wednesday morning, after 15 police officers applied for the position last Monday.

Sgt Golledge, 30, a dad of one, was chosen as the successful candidate after recommendations made by a promotion board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Sgt Golledge joined the RGP in 2012 and was awarded Best All Round Recruit in his training school. He first worked as a uniformed Response Team officer, before he became Constable of the Year in 2014.

He then joined Crime and Protective Services in 2015 as a Detective Constable in CID. He assisted in all of the Crime departments before qualifying as a Licensed Search Officer in 2019.

The Commissioner said: “I’d like to congratulate Kyle in his promotion to Sergeant and encourage those who have been unsuccessful to continue to work hard towards developing themselves and to compete for future promotions.”

Most Read

Local News

Intense heat and extreme danger as firefighters battle tunnel blaze

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Hottest night on record? ‘Quite likely’

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents

Sat 23rd Jul, 2022

Local News

Fog impacts inbound flights again

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt and GSD in tit-for-tat row over housing

27th July 2022

Local News
Tunnel fire: GFRS crews make progress in 'extremely hot and difficult conditions'

27th July 2022

Local News
Gibtelecom sells The Haven to J. Safra Group

27th July 2022

Local News
Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

27th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022