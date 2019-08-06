Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Serious traffic accident on Europa Road

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2019

A local motorcycle rider was taken to hospital this evening after sustaining serious
injuries in a collision by the Rock Hotel in Europa Road.
Meanwhile the driver of a Spanish-registered car was arrested on suspicion of traffic
offences.
The Royal Gibraltar Police tweeted: “Emergency services dealing with serious traffic accident at Europa Rd by Rock Hotel. 1 person conveyed to hospital, 1 person under arrest. Road remains closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. #RGPTraffic #GibTraffic #Gibraltar”.
Europa Road has now reopened.
Officers are conducting a full road traffic accident investigation.

