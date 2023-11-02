Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Serving police officer and two former officers arrested

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
2nd November 2023

A serving police officer and two former police officers have been arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The serving officer, aged 34, was arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation on suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office, Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice and in connection with alleged Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, the RGP said in a statement.

As part of a separate investigation, a former RGP officer, aged 38, was also arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Official Secrets Act, Misconduct in Public Office, Unauthorised Access to Computer Material and Breach of the Data Protection Act.

Later yesterday afternoon, a second former officer, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Official Secrets Act, Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice and Breach of the Data Protection Act.

All three men have been bailed out until the New Year, the RGP said.

