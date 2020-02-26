Sewage leak causes a stink in Queensway Quay
The Gibraltar Government has repaired a breach in Gibraltar’s sewage system after residents and workers in Queensway Quay complained about raw sewage emptying into the marina basin in the luxury complex. The problem has affected the area intermittently for the past fortnight, residents told the Chronicle, adding that at times the stench was so bad...
