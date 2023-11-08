SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information
Local home interior refurbishment company SFA announced on Tuesday that it has had to “cancel all operations”, leaving frustrated customers scrambling for information about pending works they had contracted for their homes. The company made the announcement on its Facebook pages for SFA Home and SFA Total Refurbishments. “At this moment we are seeking guidance...
