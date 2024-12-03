Shaar HaShamayim Synagogue welcomes interfaith visitors during 300th anniversary celebrations

Reverend Chris Rushton, the Anglican Port Chaplain and the Reverend Chris Hicks, Methodist Minister, accompanied by respective congregants, visited Shaar HaShamayim Synagogue on Thursday afternoon.

The synagogue is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year.

Also visiting was Tony Lombard, Consul for Poland.

The group was addressed by Rabbi Noiky Roberts who dealt with theological and liturgical issues where he also showed texts and artifacts used during services.

Mr Belilo gave a tour of the synagogue and explained its history.

The synagogue built on wasteland was inaugurated as a humble wooden cabin in 1724 by Rabbi Isaac Nieto.

Over the years it was re-constructed to the more significant building that it is today.

This was the first synagogue to be built in the Iberian Peninsula since the Jewish Expulsion - Spain 1492 and Portugal 1497.

Douglas Ryan the Community's project director organised the visit.